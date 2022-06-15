AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: The latest card for the co-promoted event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door that will be held Sunday, June 26 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Pac vs. Miro vs. two TBA in a four-way to become the first AEW All Atlantic Champion

-Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag

Powell’s POV: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White indicated that he will be defending his title on the show, but his opponent(s) has not been announced. Penta Oscuro will face Malakai Black on Wednesday’s Dynamite for a spot in the All Atlantic Championship four-way. The other spot will be determined in a four-man tournament in Japan that will feature Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors on June 20, and the winners will meet the next day. The pay-per-view is priced at 49.99 in the United States.