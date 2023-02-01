AEW Dynamite in Dayton (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Ronda Rousey, Dennis Condrey, Sean Royal, Sean Casey, Masa Saito

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Dayton. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade (and an A+ for the Jay Briscoe tribute, including the great main event between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal).

Birthdays and Notables

-Ronda Rousey is 36.

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame is 71 today. The Midnight Express belong in the WWE Hall of Fame and every other pro wrestling Hall of Fame.

-Sean Royal (Sean Vellenga) is 62.

-Sean Casey is 51.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018 of Parkinson’s disease.