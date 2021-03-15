What's happening...

AEW announces a new signing

March 15, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced the signing of Leyla Hirsch on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Hirsch has been impressive in her AEW appearances and should have a bright future. Congratulations to Hirsch for signing her first deal.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.