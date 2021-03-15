AEW announces a new signing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced the signing of Leyla Hirsch on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Hirsch has been impressive in her AEW appearances and should have a bright future. Congratulations to Hirsch for signing her first deal.