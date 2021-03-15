AEW announces a new signing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW President Tony Khan announced the signing of Leyla Hirsch on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Hirsch has been impressive in her AEW appearances and should have a bright future. Congratulations to Hirsch for signing her first deal.
Congratulations and welcome aboard officially to @LegitLeyla Hirsch, I’m thrilled to have you signed to @AEW! Thank you very much to Leyla and to all of you great fans who support @AEWonTNT for making this possible! pic.twitter.com/fUHa4fbY9Y
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 15, 2021
