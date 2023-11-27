What's happening...

QT Marshall announces his departure from AEW

November 27, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

QT Marshall issued the following statement to announce that he has resigned from All Elite Wrestling.

Powell’s POV: Marshall was a key figure behind the scenes in AEW. It’s hard to imagine that he would be leaving the company if he didn’t have a plan in place. Given the experience he gained in AEW and his friendship with Cody Rhodes, it’s hard not to wonder if he will end up working for WWE in some capacity. Regardless of what comes next for Marshall, it’s always good to see someone ending their run with a company in a classy and professional manner. Here’s wishing Marshall the best with whatever comes next for him.

