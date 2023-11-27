NXT Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers set for Tuesday’s television show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following NXT Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe

-Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

Powell’s POV: Jerry Lawler announced the matches in a video that can be viewed below. The men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena.