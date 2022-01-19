Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Female Wrestler January 19, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Best Female Wrestler Hikaru Shida Dakota Kai Thunder Rosa Deonna Purrazzo Charlotte Flair Britt Baker Becky Lynch Sasha Banks Bianca Belair Raquel Gonzalez Io Shirai Riho Meiko Satomura Ruby Soho Serena Deeb Mercedes Martinez Kay Lee Ray Natalya Nikki ASH Rok-C Mickie James Bayley Rhea Ripley Liv Morgan Doudrop/Piper Niven Nyla Rose Kris Statlander Asuka Shayna Baszler Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnwanxtnxt ukpro wrestlingrohwwe
