WWE Day 1 lineup: The updated card New Year’s Day event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Kingston and Woods stated on Smackdown that they would challenge for the titles, but their match is not listed on the WWE website as of this update. I assume it’s just a matter of time before it’s made official.