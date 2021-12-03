What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches and a debut set for Friday’s show in Los Angeles

December 3, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Naomi vs. Sonya Deville.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin.

-Xia Li arrives on Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center. Join us for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.

