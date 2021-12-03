WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches and a debut set for Friday’s show in Los Angeles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Naomi vs. Sonya Deville.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin.

-Xia Li arrives on Smackdown.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be held in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center.