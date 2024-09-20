WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Greg Valentine, Arn Anderson, Darius Martin, Ethan Page, Darius Martin, Johnny Kidd, Sexy Star, Kavita Devi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. The show features LA Knight vs. Andrade for the U.S. Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Smackdown’s run on Fox concluded last week. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) is 73.

-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) is 69.

-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) is 66.

-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) is 42.

-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) is 38.

-Ethan Page is 35.

-Darius Martin is 25.