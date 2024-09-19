What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: The Elite vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita

September 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 687,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 716,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.22 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.21 rating in the same demo. Dynamite held up pretty well against stiff competition from the Survivor and The Bachelorette premieres. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 677,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the September 20, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 984,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Grand Slam edition.

