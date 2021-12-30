What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the New Year’s Smash themed show

December 30, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 975,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.020 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a .37 rating, equal last week’s 0.37 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating in the key demo. This was the final broadcast on TNT, as the show moves to TBS starting Wednesday.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. D_S December 30, 2021 @ 4:19 pm

    Wonder what WWE will have to be up against for them to win the Khan demo again.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.