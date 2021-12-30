AEW Dynamite viewership for the New Year’s Smash themed show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 975,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.020 million viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a .37 rating, equal last week’s 0.37 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating in the key demo. This was the final broadcast on TNT, as the show moves to TBS starting Wednesday.
Wonder what WWE will have to be up against for them to win the Khan demo again.