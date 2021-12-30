AEW Dynamite viewership for the New Year’s Smash themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 975,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.020 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a .37 rating, equal last week’s 0.37 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating in the key demo. This was the final broadcast on TNT, as the show moves to TBS starting Wednesday.