What's happening...

12/30 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 188): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – WWE Day 1 preview and predictions, WWE releases Toni Storm, WWE reportedly ending COVID testing, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more

December 30, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and Dot Net Weekly combo show: WWE Day 1 preview and predictions, WWE releases Toni Storm, WWE reportedly ending COVID testing, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 188) and guest Jake Barnett.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.