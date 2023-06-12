AEW Rampage ratings for a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 291,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 357,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rough numbers and one has to wonder just how low Rampage will go with the addition of AEW Collision to the weekly lineup. the show was opposed by an NBA Finals game that drew 10.414 million viewers for ABC. Rampage finished 27th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The June 10, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.