WWE Raw in Los Angeles (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Lance Storm, Ryan Mitchell, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Jay Strongbow, Ron Starr, Chris Kanyon, Hard Boiled Haggerty

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The night after WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE Raw is live tonight from Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Guest co-host Sean Plichta and I will be taking your calls coming out of WrestleMania 39 weekend at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. If you missed it, Brian Fritz joined me for a special Sunday edition of Boom Live.

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Los Angeles, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on Long Island, Friday’s AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts taping in Rhode Island, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Portland. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm (Lance Evers) is 54 today.

-Ryan Mitchell (Ryan Mader) is 37 today.

-The late “Chief” Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-The late Ron Starr (Bobby Nutt) was born on April 3, 1951. He died of a collapsed lung at age 66 on June 8, 2017.

-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Madman Fulton (Jacob Southwick) turend 34 on Sunday.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.

-The late Hard Boiled Haggerty (Don Stansauk) was born on April 2, 1925. He died at age 78 on January 27, 2004