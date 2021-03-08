What's happening...

03/07 AEW Revolution audio review: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship, Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight, surprise signing, ladder match

March 8, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the AEW Revolution pay-per-view: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship, Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight, surprise signing, ladder match, and more (72:16)…

