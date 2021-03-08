WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Chad Gable, Bruce Prichard, Ken Anderson, Tylene Buck, Chase Owens, Killer Khan, Val Venis, David Flair, Hercules Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show features Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship celebration and continues the build to WWE Fastlane. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) is 35 today.

-WWE executive Bruce Prichard turned 58 on Sunday.

-Tylene Buck, who worked as Major Gunns in WCW, turned 49 on Sunday.

-Chase Owens turned 31 on Sunday.

-Tyler Bate turned 24 on Sunday.

-Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) turned 74 on Saturday.

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, turned 50 on Saturday.

-Ken Anderson turned 45 on Saturday. He is the owner and head trainer at The Academy School of Professional Wrestling in the Twin Cities area.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, turned 43 on Saturday.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) turned 42 on Saturday.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004 at age 47 from heart disease.