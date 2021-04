CategoriesMMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement that Rousey is four months pregnant in a video that can be viewed below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: So much for the talk of her returning to the ring for WWE soon. Most importantly, congratulations to the happy couple.