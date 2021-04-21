“Young Rock” episode nine overnight viewership count

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ninth episode of “Young Rock” delivered 2.621 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.792 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” drew a .5 in the adults 18-49 demo, which was down from last week’s .6 rating. Nevertheless, this week’s show finished tied for first in the demo in Tuesday’s broadcast television ratings .