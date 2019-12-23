WWE Raw coverage on delay, new Pro Wrestling Boom, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Great Muta, Jamie Noble, Luke Gallows, Carístico, Primo, Oney Lorcan, Otis, Ada

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Hanukkah to everyone who celebrates the holiday.

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast will be released today rather than on Wednesday due to the Christmas holiday.

-WWE Raw was taped last week in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. The show includes Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title. Believe it or not, I will not be covering this show live. I could tell you that it’s due to holiday plans, but I’d be lying. I will be watching my beloved Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in the bi-annual rivalry game on Monday Night Football. My review of Raw will be available late tonight and my audio review will be available for members either late tonight or tomorrow morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is 57 today.

-WWE agent Jamie Noble (James Gibson) is 43 today.

-Arik Cannon is 38 today. In addition to wrestling, Cannon promotes the popular F1rst Wrestling promotion in the Twin Cities.

-Carístico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) turned 37 on Sunday. He worked as the first Sin Cara in WWE and previously worked as Mistico.

-Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Primo Colon (Eddie Colon Coates) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Oney Lorcan (Christopher Girard) turned 34 on Saturday.

-Otis Dozovic (Niko Bogojevic) turned 28 on Saturday.

-My dog Ada turned 12 on Saturday and was spoiled (along with her big sister Bitty) with gifts, doggy ice cream, and extra treats. She will be rocking her Vikings jersey tonight for the game. Can you tell that my girlfriend and I don’t have children?



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

