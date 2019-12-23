WWE Raw spoilers: Full results of tonight’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on December 16 in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena for tonight’s WWE Raw television show that will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

1. Kevin Owens beat Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight.

2. Bobby Lashley over Cedric Alexander.

3. Drew McIntyre beat Zack Ryder.

4. Aleister Black beat an enhancement wrestler.

5. Buddy Murphy defeated an enhancement wrestler.

6. Ricochet beat Tony Nese.

7. Charlotte Flair over Chelsea Green.

8. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson defeated Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders.

9. Erick Rowan beat an enhancement wrestler.

10. Rusev over No Way Jose.

11. Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins by DQ in a U.S. Championship match. AOP interfered for the DQ. Samoa Joe made the save and was beat down by AOP.

Powell’s POV: I will not be covering the show live as it airs tonight. My written and audio reviews will be available late night or first thing on Tuesday morning.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

