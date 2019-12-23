WWE Raw TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s television show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on December 16 in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena for tonight’s WWE Raw television show that will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder.

-Aleister Black in action.

-Buddy Murphy in action.

-Tony Nese vs. Ricochet.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green.

-Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

-Erick Rowan in action.

-Rusev vs. No Way Jose.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: I will not be covering the show live as it airs tonight. My written and audio reviews will be available late night or first thing on Tuesday morning.



