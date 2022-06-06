Miz & Mrs. season three premieres tonight with two episodes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The third season premiere of the Miz & Mrs. reality show premieres tonight on USA Network immediately following Raw at 10CT/11ET.

Powell’s POV: The return of the Marjo Show! But wait, the first episode is listed as “Mike gets invited to ‘Dancing With the Stars, and Maryse deals with the aftermath of ousting Marjo.” What?!? I need to catch up on the final episodes of season two to find out what the heck happened to the star of the show. The second episode lists “Mike gets an unexpected dance teacher while Maryse reprimands George’s behavior.” I genuinely get a kick out of the lighthearted reality show and the Mizanin family, but I need my Marjo fix.