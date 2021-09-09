NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-“Symbiosis” Eddie Dennis, Primate and Tyson T-Bone vs. Saxon Huxley, Oliver Carter, and Ashton Smith.

-Sam Gradwell vs. Wolfgang in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender tournament match.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.