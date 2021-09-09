AEW Rampage preview: The updated card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster.

-Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Ruby Soho, Riho, and Kris Statlander.

-Darby Allin and Sting respond to Tully Blanchard.

Powell’s POV: Pac vs. Andrade was originally scheduled for the All Out pay-per-view, but it was bumped for Rampage with the explanation of travel complications. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.