Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Brian Pillman Jr., Sarah Rowe, Jun Kasai, El Intocable, Ida Mae Martinez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Sam Gradwell vs. Wolfgang in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender tournament match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a F grade with 27 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and D finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 43 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jun Kasai is 47.

-El Intocable (Ricky Espinoza) is 45.

-Sarah Rowe is 28. She worked as Sarah Logan in WWE and as “Crazy” Mary Dobson on the independent scene.

-Brian Pillman Jr. is 28.

-The late Ida Mae Martinez was born on September 9, 1931. She died on January 19, 2010 at age 78. Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Martinez went on to earn her a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, and is listed as one of the first nurses in Baltimore to care for AIDS patients.