WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.646 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was essentially the same as last week’s 1.648 million average. Raw delivered a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.831 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.641 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.467 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, eighth, the ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 22, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.699 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after Survivor Series edition.