WWE executive Nick Khan correctly predicted another sports programming move

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated during the April 22, 2021 quarterly conference call that Amazon would negotiate to move up the launch of its NFL Thursday Night Football package. Deadline.com was among those reporting that Amazon has reached an agreement to take over the package in 2022, a year ahead of the original launch date.

Powell’s POV: Khan also correctly predicted in the NBC and the NHL would not strike a deal for the league’s second television package. NBC dropped out of the bidding a short time later and the package ended up being acquired by WarnerMedia. As such, Khan went two for two with his big sports television rights deal predictions.