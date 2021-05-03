05/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega’s championship celebration, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship, Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee, W. Morrissey vs. Sam Beale, qualifiers for a six-way for a shot at the Impact Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega’s championship celebration, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship, Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee, W. Morrissey vs. Sam Beale, qualifiers for a six-way for a shot at the Impact Championship, and more (16:26)…

