Richard Holliday to appear on the MLW Fusion season finale

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced that the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will be in action this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Following a successful championship title defense against ex-Dynasty member Gino Medina, the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will return to action this week on FUSION.

With momentum on his side, 1/2 of the “Dynastic Bros” looks to to set the tone for a new chapter of his reign.

What does Holliday have in mind?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

•A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

•Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday in action!

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: Fusion is billed as the season finale, and it’s assumed that MLW Fusion’s next first-run matches will air following the July 10 event in Philadelphia. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.