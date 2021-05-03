What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Two title matches and a third match set for tonight

May 3, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faces either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman.

-AJ Styles and Omos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: There’s no explanation in the official preview as for how it will be determined whether McIntyre or Strowman face Lashley in what I assume will be a non-title match. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

