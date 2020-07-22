NXT TV preview: William Regal announcement, third match announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic.

-Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis.

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah.

-NXT general manager William Regal will make a major announcement.

Powell’s POV: The Blackheart vs. Aliyah match was announced since our last update. My best guess for the Regal announcement remains that he’ll announce that Keith Lee can only hold one title and we’ll get a tournament for the NXT North American Title. NXT TV was taped Thursday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



