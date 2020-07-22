What's happening...

07/22 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The North vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Title, EC3, The Good Brothers, Eddie Edwards and Eric Young, Moose vs. Fallah Bahh for the TNA Title

July 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The North vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Title, EC3 The Good Brothers, Eddie Edwards and Eric Young, Moose vs. Fallah Bahh for the TNA Title, and more (29:46)…

Click here for the July 22 Impact Wrestling audio review.

