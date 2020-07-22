What's happening...

Bobby Fulton announces that his cancer has not returned after all

July 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Fulton’s son shared the good news that his father’s throat cancer has not returned after all. Jimmy Hines announced over the weekend that his father was hospitalized and was told that the cancer had spread to another part of his throat. Hines posted a new update written by his father that explained that there was confusion based on what was stated by someone working in the emergency room. Read his full statement below.

Powell’s POV: This is obviously wonderful news. Fulton ended up undergoing surgery to stop an artery from bleeding. We continue to wish him the best with his ongoing health issues.


