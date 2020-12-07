NXT Notes: Injuries coming out of NXT Takeover WarGames

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Candice LeRae suffered an arm injury at the NXT Takeover WarGames event. Paul Levesque stated during his post show media call on Sunday that she was getting X-Rays.

-Bobby Fish suffered a laceration on his elbow during a WarGames match.

Powell’s POV: Johnny Gargano had a bloody lip, Timothy Thatcher had a bloody ear, and Oney Lorcan was also cut during the show. While Levesque was concerned that LeRae may have broken her arm, the other injuries seemed minor.