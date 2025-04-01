NXT TV results (4/1): Moore’s review of Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship, Trick Williams calling out NXT Champion Oba Femi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 1, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of Shawn Spears and The Culling were shown as they were arriving to the Performance Center…

Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance in street clothes. NXT GM Ava was already in the ring. Clips of Stephanie attending a UFC event recently were shown. Ava introduced Stephanie as a high caliber superstar. Ava noted that due to the depth of the women’s roster, she and Stephanie came to the decision that Stephanie has to vacate the North American Championship. This was met with huge boos.

Ava said that the new champion will be crowned at Stand and Deliver. Stephanie said she understands that this is not a popular decision, but NXT has given her opportunities and she wants to give opportunities for everyone else. She said she wants to push forward the women’s division, not stop it. The crowd gave Stephanie “Ole” song chants. Stephanie officially gave up the North American title and said she’s doing it under one condition, she gets to hand pick her opponent for a Stand and Deliver opponent.

Jordynne Grace made her entrance and apologized for interrupting. She said that now that Jaida Parker is out of the picture, we can not focus on the match everyone is looking forward to. Grace wanted the Juggernaut vs. La Primera. Jaida Parker made her entrance. Jaida was wearing Lakers colors. Jaida talked about how if Grace didn’t get in her business last week, she’ll be NXT women’s champion. Grace said Jaida had her opportunity and fumbled.

Grace said Jaida may not understand how championships work because she never held one before. Grace said that Jaida needs to get to the back of the line. Stephanie said that it looks like Grace and Parker need to settle something. A pull apart brawl ensued to end the segment…

A instagram video aired of Trick Williams calling out Oba Femi to meet on NXT. Sarah Schreiber caught up with Oba in the parking lot. Oba said he doesn’t care about what Trick says because Oba is the champion. Oba said Trick will find out why you don’t call out “The Ruler”…

Vic Joseph hyped the first qualifying match for the North American Championship ladder match at Stand and Deliver, which will happen after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent opening segment. Loud boos for the decision to quickly take the North American title off Vaquer, and I understand because of how they never got much out of the dual champion concept. One thing that stood out is that even though Vaquer came into WWE without knowing how to speak English, she has vastly improved and has already become a solid English speaking promo. It helps that she’s monster over whereever she goes.