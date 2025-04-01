AEW Collision rating for Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 339,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The one-hour Slam Dunk editions of Collision that aired after NCAA basketball tournament coverage on TNT on March 22-23 did 554,000 and a 02.0 rating, and a 584,000 and a 0.22 rating, respectively. The better comparison is the previous week’s two-hour Collision episode that averaged 408,000 viewers and a 0.10. One year earlier, the March 30, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 458,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic.