What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 21, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico.

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney.

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

-Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra.

-Preston “10” Vance vs. Leroy Patterson.

-Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman.

-Carlie Bravo vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Shalonce Royal.

-Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon.

-Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton and Mike Orlando.

-Robyn Renegade vs. Brandi Rhodes.

-Luchas Chase vs. Shawn Dean.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.