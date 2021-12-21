AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico.
-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delaney.
-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.
-Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra.
-Preston “10” Vance vs. Leroy Patterson.
-Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman.
-Carlie Bravo vs. Isiah Kassidy.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Shalonce Royal.
-Charlette Renegade vs. Abadon.
-Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton and Mike Orlando.
-Robyn Renegade vs. Brandi Rhodes.
-Luchas Chase vs. Shawn Dean.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
