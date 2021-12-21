What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the final Raw of 2021

December 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Omos.

-Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Championship.

-Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor.

-Randy Orton vs. Otis.

Powell’s POV: WWE previously advertised “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles for this episode. While the match was mentioned during Monday’s Raw, it was not included when they announced the matches listed above. Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

