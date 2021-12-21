WWE Main Event TV taping spoilers, the Raw dark main event result

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Report by Dot Net reader Bryce Joosten

1. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeated R-Truth and Akira Tozawa.

2. Veer Mahon beat T-Bar.

In the dark main event, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch rolled up Belair and held the ropes while getting the pin.

