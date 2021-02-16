MVP injured during WWE Raw match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MVP suffered a leg injury during Monday’s Raw. MVP was injured when he teamed with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a loss to Riddle, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado.

Powell’s POV: MVP had crutches when he and Bobby Lashley appeared on Raw Talk and also posted photos of the crutches on his Instagram page. WWE has yet to officially announce the specifics of his injury. We’ll let you know if MVP or the company provide more details.