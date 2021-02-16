WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against the Elimination Chamber winner.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: The Miz pulled out of the Chamber match and is being replaced by Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, the advertised Asuka vs. Lacey Evans match for the Raw Women’s Championship has been pulled after Evans announced her pregnancy. Join me for live coverage on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members, and the Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast will return on Monday, February 22 at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net.