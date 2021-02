CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s WWE Smackdown will feature Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro vs. Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: All six men will meet on Sunday in the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Chamber match will get an immediate match with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.