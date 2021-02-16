Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Before The Impact match, the Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay appear.

-TJP vs. Josh Alexander for the X Division Championship.

-Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Daivari vs. Suicide in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show premieres on AXS tonight at 6CT/7ET and lists a match between Decay and Team XXXL. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature New Japan Pro Wrestling vs. Impact Wrestling and specifically lists Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.