AEW Dark preview: Jon Moxley in one of twelve matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz in a non-title match

-Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti

-Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston

-Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Renee Michelle vs. Shanna

-KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks

-Eric James and VSK vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto

-Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso

-Bear Country vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

-Baron Black and John Skyler vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are typically available on Wednesday mornings, but will be delayed this week.