AEW Dark preview: Jon Moxley in one of twelve matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz in a non-title match
-Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
-Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
-Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
-KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
-Eric James and VSK vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
-Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
-Bear Country vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott
-Baron Black and John Skyler vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are typically available on Wednesday mornings, but will be delayed this week.
