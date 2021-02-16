“Young Rock” premiere, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Gangrel, Alan Angels, Johnny Grunge

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The “Young Rock” series premieres tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The Dwayne Johnson produced show is labeled as a family comedy and focusses on his younger years. The title of tonight’s premiere episode is “Working The Gimmick”.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s No Surrender event that streamed on Impact Plus. The show is preceded by the premiere of the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The 12-match show includes IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz in a non-title match. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature New Japan Pro Wrestling vs. Impact Wrestling and specifically lists Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gangrel (David Heath) is 52.

-Alan Angels (Trey Tucker) is 23.

-The late Johnny Grunge (Mike Durham) died at age 39 of sleep apnea on February 16, 2006.