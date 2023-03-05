AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship, Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way for the AEW Women’s Title, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, The Elite vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios Titles

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Aired live March 5, 2023 on pay-per-view

San Francisco, California at Chase Center



The AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show

Shots aired from the top of the venue and of the crowd standing outside the building while an echoey Renee Paquette welcomed viewers to the show while standing on the main floor. She introduced RJ City as her co-host and he checked in from backstage (there was some mic feedback). Young ran through the Revolution card…

Backstage, City interviewed Orange Cassidy and Danhausen and asked who they were wearing. “Clothes,” both men replied. City asked if they had a team name. “We’re called Orange Cassidy and Danhausen,” Danhausen said. Danhausen also thanked a number of celebrities while Cassidy walked away…

A video package recapped the Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page feud…

Don Callis joined Paquette on the main floor and described Moxley as a sociopath. Callis said he had concern for Page and then described him as a nice guy. Paquette said her husband is underrated as a technician. Callis said the Texas Death Match is perfect for Moxley, who enjoys fighting. Callis said he hoped there would be a definitive winner and an end to it because the violence has shocked even him. Paquette shifted the focus to the AEW Trios Title match. Callis said he and The Elite don’t know how to prepare for the House of Black…

Powell’s POV: While everyone’s tastes are different, I’m enjoying this pre-show approach more than just hitting fans with three or four matches on the pre-show. Having a few pre-show matches inevitably takes a toll on the live crowd at some point during the main card and also make the shows feel long.

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their desk on the stage. Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced the first team for the pre-show match…

1. Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Josh Woods, Ari Daivari, and Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling). Sterling introduced his team from backstage and then came out and headed to the ring with them. Penta was dominating Nese when Sterling climbed onto the apron. Penta released Nese and then pulled Sterling over the top rope. Daivari ran in and attacked Penta from behind.

Woods tagged in and the heels isolated Penta. They made quick tags and roughed up Penta until he performed a clunky move on Woods and then put down the other two with a double DDT. Penta clotheslined Woods and then made a hot tag to Fenix, who performed some flashy offense on Nese. Fenix put Woods down and went for a corkscrew dive, but Woods caught him with a knee strike on the way down. Woods performed a rough suplex into the corner and covered Fenix, but Penta broke it up.

A short time later, Mark set up for a Jay Driller on Woods, but Sterling distracted the referee. Daivari ran in and hit Briscoe with a tablet while the referee was distracted. Daivari covered Briscoe for a near fall. Daivari set up Briscoe for a move while Penta and Fenix pulled Woods and Nese to the floor. Penta and Fenix ran in and kicked Daivari before he could perform a move on Briscoe. Penta and Fenix hit a double team move on Daivari, and then Briscoe performed the Froggy Bow elbow drop and pinned Daivari…

Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix defeated Josh Woods, Ari Daivari, and Tony Nese in 12:50.

Powell’s POV: A good match. The crowd loved the babyface trio. There was no reason to think the heels would win, but the table spot seemed to leave the crowd wondering for a moment.

City interviewed Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia in the backstage area. Menard said his nipples weren’t hard because they are banned from ringside during the Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks match. Parker had to redo his hair because he was so upset. Garcia said they would have the celebration of a lifetime after Jericho won the match. Jericho showed up at the end and got fired up with his guys…

Paquette ran through the ways to order the event, and then City interviewed Toni Storm in the backstage area…

City asked what Storm and Saraya’s strategy would be. Storm said she wouldn’t tell him. City asked if Storm would challenge for the title if Saraya were to win it. Storm said they are so close that Saraya would probably give it to her. Storm confirmed that the awful name for her hip attack move is Sweet Cheek Music. Storm took out a spray paint can and sprayed an “L” on City’s jacket…

Britt Baker was interviewed on the main floor by Paquette. Baker said respect was on the line in the AEW Women’s Championship match. Baker said she made everyone pay attention while she was champion. She said that Jamie Hayter is the best women’s wrestler and is holding the belt. Baker said Hayter lives and breathes pro wrestling and just wants to hurt her opponents. Baker said they won’t mess with anyone unless someone messes with them first. Baker said Saraya and Toni Storm are frustrated because people don’t care about what they have to say.

Paquette asked if there was another match she was looking forward to. Baker mentioned the main event and said she hoped we were done hearing 30-minute MJF promos every week. She added that MJF is underrated as a wrestler and an evil genius. Paquette asked about AEW All Access. Baker said she’s not in the editing room for the show, but she said she “let it all fly”…

A Samoa Joe and Wardlow video package aired…

Powerhouse Hobbs was interviewed by City. Hobbs intimidated City and then indicated that he had no preference when it came to whether he would challenge Joe or Wardlow for the TNT Title on AEW Dynamite. City asked Hobbs what’s in his book. Hobbs asked if he wanted to be in teh book, and then City squirmed…

Sonjay Dutt was interviewed by Paquette on the main floor. Dutt guaranteed that Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal would wear gold by the end of the night…

A Jack Perry and Christian Cage video package aired…

Schiavone stood by a casket on the stage. He explained that the way to win the Final Burial match was to lock the opponent inside the casket and pour dirt over it…

Adam Cole was interviewed by City. Cole said he thinks the fans deserve to see the struggles that he’s gone through on AEW All Access. They spoke about Cole returning on March 29 on the Dynamite before the reality show debuts. Cole said his opponent would not be City. Cole went into promo mode while hyping his return to the ring…

Paquette ran through the pay-per-view lineup and then an MJF vs. Bryan Danielson video package aired…

City joined Paquette on the main floor. They were interrupted by the Oklahoma fight song. Jim Ross made his entrance and joined the broadcast team…

AEW Revolution Main Card

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz checked in on commentary while some pyro shot off on the stage. Ross recalled saying online that if you like a lot of wrestling, then this is your show. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho. The Jericho Appreciation Society was banned from ringside. Ross assumed that Jericho had a plan. Starks had his ribs wrapped. The wrestlers traded punches to start the match. Jericho knocked Starks off the apron and he crashed into the barricade. Jericho blew kisses and was booed loudly by the same fans who sang his entrance theme a few minutes earlier.

Jericho went to the floor and shoved Starks into the barricade. When they returned to the ring, there were dueling “Let’s Go Ricky” and “Y2J” chants. Jericho targeted the ribs with an abdominal stretch and threw jabs at Starks’s side. Starks rallied with a tornado DDT for a near fall.

Jericho came right back and performed a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Jericho went for a Codebreaker, but Starks caught him and slammed him to the mat and covered him for a near fall. Starks went for his finisher, but Jericho slipped away and ended up hitting a Codebreaker for another near fall.

Starks avoided Jericho coming off the ropes with an attempted move and then ran the ropes and speared Jericho for another two count. Starks and Jericho stood up and jawed at one another before trading punches. Jericho punched the ribs of Starks, who dropped Jericho with a thrust kick. Starks fired up and went for a second rope moonsault. Jericho avoided the move and Starks landed on his feet, but Jericho put him in the Walls of Jericho.

Starks rolled out of the move. Sammy Guevara ran down the ramp and was tackled by Action Andretti. Referee Aubrey Edwards turned her attention to what was happening at ringside for no good reason and then Jericho jabbed Starks with his baseball bat. Jerihco went for the Judas Effect elbow, but Starks blocked it and hit Jericho repeatedly. Starks hit his Roshambo finisher and scored the pin…

Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho in 13:35.

Powell’s POV: A good opening match with a satisfying finish. I really could have done without Guevara running out even though he didn’t factor into the match. He didn’t actually make it to ringside, so I guess they technically honored the stipulation, but it’s just silly to think that he could have interfered despite the stip. Perhaps it’s something they’ll address on Dynamite. Overall, though, this was a good win for Starks. I’m curious to see what’s next for both men since this should wrap up the feud.

2. Christian Cage vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a Final Burial match. The coffin and dirt were set up next to the stage (away from the broadcast team). Both men wore pants rather than their typical gear, and Cage hilariously wore a turtleneck with the sleeves cut off. They quickly fought into the crowd.

Cage returned to ringside and backed up the ramp with Perry in hot pursuit. Cage turned and looked at the coffin, and then though better of going to the stage. Perry attacked him. Cage slipped away and headed back to the ring. Perry followed and bit Cage’s head. Perry mounted Cage in the corner and threw punches while the crowd counted along, but Cage pulled his hair and threw him off the ropes. Excalibur pointed out that the hair pulling was legal.

They made a weird cut to a moving camera to show that Jungle Boy’s family was in the crowd. Cage put his foot over the throat of Perry and posed, and then they got a better shot of the Perry family. Cage stood on Perry’s hair and pulled up on his arms. A “f— you, Christian” chant broke out. Perry came back and hit a suicide dive that drove the back of Cage’s head into the barricade.

Cage ran Cage into the barricade and the ring steps, then slammed the back of Cage’s head against the steps. Perry tried to stomp Cage’s arm on the steps, but Cage pulled it away and then tripped Perry, who landed hard on the steps. Cage, who was bleeding, removed Perry’s belt from his pants and then whipped him with it several times (and hard!). Welts quickly formed on the back of Perry, who ended up on the stage along with Cage.

Cage opened the coffin and had chairs waiting inside. Perry came to life and attacked Cage before he could use the chair. They both went for coffin moves that the other avoided. Cage backdropped Perry next to the coffin. Cage set up a pair of chairs on the stage and set up for a Killswitch, but Perry avoided it and pushed Cage off the stage.

Perry performed a flip dive off the stage and then played to the crowd. Both men went back to the stage. Cage begged off. Perry wound up to hit Cage with a chair, but Cage kicked him in the balls. Cage slammed Perry’s head on top of the casket a few times and then placed him inside. Cage tried to close the lid, but Perry stopped him.

Cage threw dirt into the eyes of Perry and then hit his Killswitch finisher on the dirt pile. Cage placed Perry’s head over a chair. Cage picked up another chair and went for a Conchairto, but Perry rolled out of the way. Perry picked up a shovel and swung it while Cage slammed the chair into it. They took turns choking each other with the shovel. Cage gouged the eyes of Perry.

Cage swung the shovel at Perry, who ducked it and then placed the shovel handle inside the mouth of Cage and wrenched back on it. Perry placed Cage’s head over a chair. Perry grabbed the second chair and played to the crowd. Ross questioned whether Perry had the killer instinct. Perry looked to the sky and then slammed the chair down for a Conchairto.

Perry picked up Cage and dragged him to the casket and placed him inside. Perry placed Cage’s arms over his chest, spoke to him, and then stood up. Perry looked to the sky and closed the lid, and then the casket fell downward into the dirt…

Powell’s POV: Coffin matches typically don’t do much for me, but this one was really good. Cage was at his weaselly best, and both men worked really hard in what was a fun brawl that told the story of Perry developing a killer instinct. I’m surprised we didn’t get a Luchasaurus appearance either during or after the match. For those keeping score, hat’s back to back wins from younger AEW wrestlers over older wrestlers with WWE history.

A video package set up the AEW Trios Title match…

3. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa) vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart) for the AEW Trios Titles. Hart wore Freddy Krueger style blades on one hand during the HOB entrance. Yes, of course Rick Knox was the referee. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Omega and Matthews started the match. Excalibur noted that they were similar sized and were compared to one another from an in-ring style standpoint.

Black tagged in and avoided Omega’s One Winged Angel, and then Omega ducked his knockout kick and sat down. Black sat down crosslegged while the crowd cheered. Both men tagged out. King checked in and sent all three Elite members to ringside. The HOB trio set up for dives, but The Elite trio quickly returned to the ring and traded punches with them.

A short time later, Nick performed a 450 splash on King, who kicked out aggressively at one. King once again took out all three Elite members using his power. Black worked over Matt with kicks against the barricade. King splashed Omega with a crossbody block against the barricade. King returned to the ring and then the challengers isolated Nick while his partners were still down at ringside.

The isolation didn’t last long. Omega checked in and chopped King down with a kick to the knee and then performed an over the top leg lariat for a two count. Omega performed a rolling senton on King and then went for a move from the ropes, but King put his knees up. Matthews dropkicked Omega into his corner, which knocked the Bucks off the apron. They quickly returned and the Elite members all hit moves on HOB. Omega covered King for a near fall.

Omega set up for a One Winged Angel, but King hit him to prevent hit. Omega set up for a snap dragon suplex, but King stuffed it and turned Omega inside out with a clothesline. Matthews tagged in . HOB went for a triple team move on Omega, but Nick broke it up. Black took out Nick and Omega with leaping knee strikes. Black put Omega in a submission hold, which Matt broke with a top rope move. The Bucks took out King with a double superkick. Moments later, Matt took out Matthews with a cutter, but Black blasted Matt with a kick.

Omega and Black squared off while the crowd chanted AEW. They traded strikes. Omega blasted Black with a V-Trigger in the corner. Both men stayed down. Nick went for a move, but Hart grabbed his leg from the floor. King put Nick in a sleeper hold and let him dangle over the apron until Matt superkicked him. Omega knocked King off the apron with a V-Trigger.

Black threw kicks at Omega, who blocked one and then performed two snap dragon suplexes. Omega signaled for a V-Trigger, but Hart stood on the apron and stared at him. Omega sucked a kick from Black and set up for his finisher, which Omega avoided. Omega went for a V-Trigger on Black, who moved, causing Omega to hit Hart with it. Black put Omega down with his big kick and had the pin, but Nick broke it up. Matt broke up another pin moments later.

Moments later, King performed a suicide dive onto Matt and Nick. The House of Black trio entered the ring while Omega was down on his knees. Black used his foot to lift Omega’s face. The Jacksons pulled King and Matthews to ringside. The Jacksons had a superkick party. Omega joined in on the last one for a triple superkick. The Elite trio hit the BTE Trigger on Black and had him pinned, but Matthews broke it up.

The Jacksons went set up for a Meltzier Driver on Black, but Matthews blasted a flipping Nick with a knee strike when he landed. Black hit Matt with a spin kick. King performed a Gonzo Bomb on Matt, and then Black covered Matt for the win…

“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in 18:00 to win the AEW Trios Titles.

Ross told the other broadcast team members that he enjoyed being there and he would be replaced by Tony Schiavone…

Powell’s POV: Wow, that was a hell of a trios match. I like the title change, in part because I’d rather see Omega in the singles division and the Young Bucks in the tag team division. I don’t know if that’s the plan or not, but it’s not like I’d complain about seeing a rematch. I really liked the way the made was laid out to really showcase King early on. The broadcast team also spoke about how upset Don Callis was afterward. Omega didn’t take the pin, but I wonder if this was another step toward Callis dumping Omega to manage Konosuke Takeshita instead.

Schiavone joined Excalibur and Taz on commentary and then the entrances for the AEW Women’s Championship match took place…

4. Jamie Hayter (w/Britt Baker) vs. Saraya (w/Toni Storm) vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way for the AEW Women’s Championship. Hayter performed an early uranage slam on Saraya, who tumbled to the floor where she was consoled by Storm. Soho worked over Hayter and got a near fall.

A short time later, Saraya returned to the ring and put Hayter down with a move. Soho performed a Saito Suplex on Saraya. Hayter came right back and slammed Soho onto her knee, which left all three women down. When they all stood up, Hayter and Soho took turns hitting Saraya with forearms. She fired back and told them to stop, and then they doubled up on her for a moment.

Soho used her legs to spike Hater’s head onto the mat and then covered her for a near fall. Soho went up top, but Hayter cut her off. Saraya caught Soho in a submission hold, which Hayter broke up. Storm climbed onto the apron and was knocked down by Hayter. Saraya put Hayter down and then Baker distracted the referee by hopping onto the apron.

Late in the match, Hayter went for a ripcord clothesline that Soho sucked, and Hayter ended up hitting Saraya instead. Soho rolled up Hayter for a two count. Hayter ducked a kick from Soho and rolled her up for two. Hayter rolled Soho into another pin and got the three count.

Jamie Hayter defeated Ruby Soho and Saraya in a three-way in 10:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Storm entered the ring and attacked Hayter. Excalibur noted that Storm wiped out Baker at ringside right after the match ended. Saraya and Storm put the boots to Hayter until Baker stopped them momentarily. Saraya and Storm worked over Hayter and Baker while Soho watched.

Soho cleared Saraya and Storm from the ring. “You don’t love this place,” Soho said. “This is our home, bitches.” Hayter raised the arm of Soho, who then dropped her with a kick. Soho followed up by slamming Hayter to the mat. At ringside, Storm shoved a cameraman and then slammed his television camera to the ground. Saraya handed Soho a can of spray paint, which she used to paint “L” on Hayter and Baker…

Powell’s POV: These three were put in a tough spot by having to immediately follow the insane trios match. I’m surprised the company didn’t put the tag team title match in this position instead or at least run some video packages or interviews to give the crowd a chance to recover. But that’s nothing compared to the ridiculous storytelling they had to work with. Soho could have joined Saraya in double teaming Hayter to take the title from her. Oh, no, Soho waited to swerve Hayter instead. The post match angle with Soho tossing Saraya and Storm to ringside just to surprise Hayter and Baker was also an eye roller.

A video package set up the Texas Death Match and then the match entrances took place. Page came out first. Moxley entered through the crowd. Page attacked him once he arrived at ringside…

5. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match. Moxley pulled out a roll of barbed wire early on. They also had a barbed wire board at ringside. Page ended up taking the barbed wire and raked Moxley’s head with it. Shockingly, Moxley bled. Can you believe it?!? Moxley ended up with a fork, but Page initially blocked him from using it. Moxley wrapped his legs around the head of Page and then stabbed him with the fork repeatedly. Both men bled heavily just a few minutes into the match.

Moxley continued to jab Page with the fork, which drew another rise out of the live crowd. Moxley tossed a chair wrapped in barbed wire into the ring and then wedged it a corner. Page hit Moxley with several forearms and whipped him toward the chair, but Moxley did a baseball slid. Page charged Moxley, who sidestepped him and then shoved him into the barbed wire chair. The referee counted, but Page was able to get back to his feet.

A short time later, Page powerbombed Moxley onto a pair of chairs that were positioned back to back with barbed wire on top (fortunately, he slammed Moxley onto the seat of just one chair rather than onto the tops of both chairs). Moxley ended up on the floor. Page went to the ropes and wrapped a piece of barbed wire around himself and then performed a moonsault onto Moxley. Page removed the barbed wire and had cuts on his back from it. Moxley beat the referee’s count.

Page grabbed the bared wire board and leaned it against a chair at ringside. When Page returned to the ring, Moxley put him down with a cutter. Moxley went to ringside and pulled out a chain with a couple of bricks. A “You sick f—” chant broke out. Moxley placed Page’s hand on one brick, put the other on top, and then stomped it with his foot.

Moxley put the chain in the middle of the ring and then performed a piledriver onto it. Page beat the referee’s count. Page bit the thumb of Moxley and then flipped him off before slapping him across the face. Moxley got pissed and then set up the barbed wire board over two chairs at ringside. Moxley returned to the ring and was suplexed by Page. Moxley shot right up, but Page dropped him with a clothesline.

Page wrapped barbed wire around his forearm and then struck Moxley with it twice. Moxley battled back, but Page ended up performing a fallaway slam onto the barbed wire covered chair in the ring. Page followed up with a Deadeye onto the same chair. Moxley beat the referee’s count by rolling to the floor. Page dove over the top rope and shoved Moxley onto the barbed wire board. Moxley acted like he was in agony, then laughed and called for more. Moxley beat the referee’s count and rolled back inside the ring.

Page was cut off on the ropes by Moxley, who then used his fingernails to claw his back. Page returned the favor. Moxley grabbed some barbed wire and raked Page’s back with it. Moxley grabbed Page by the head and was about to say something, but Page had barbed wire and raked Moxley with it. Moxley ended up seated on a chair. Moxley shot up tossed Page from the ropes onto a barbed wire board on the floor. Page returned to the ring and broke the count.

Moxley put Page down with a big lariat. Page eventually got up and returned the favor with a lariat of his own. Page went for a Buckshot Lariat, but Moxley ducked it and put Page down with a Death Rider. Moxley followed up by stomping the head of Page onto one of the bricks. A portion of the crowd starting chanting the Seth Rollins’ theme for a moment. Page stood up, but Moxley caught him in a sleeper. Page faded and then Moxley let him fall to the mat. Page beat the count.

Moxley and Page both ended up with an end of the chain. Page put Moxley down with a lariat. Page eyed up the brick and set up for a move that Moxley countered, but Page slipped away and choked Moxley with the chain. Moxley kicked Page below the belt to break it and some fans booed. Page stood up and hit Moxley with one of the bricks. Page hit a Buckshot Lariat on Moxley, who had the chain wrapped around his neck. Moxley stood up and was clotheslined over the top rope. Page grabbed the chain and hung Moxley with it until he tapped out.

Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley in 24:45 in a Texas Death Match.

After the match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta came out and helped Moxley exit through the crowd. Page stumped to sell the effects of the match while celebrating his win…

Powell’s POV: A wild brawl that lived up to the carnage expected from a Texas Death Match stipulation even if it was more of a Last Man Standing match. In fact, it felt like a Monster’s Ball at times minus the awful Janice weapon and the tired thumbtacks spot. Both men worked really hard and the crowd was hot from bell to bell. As was the case with every main card match other than the Trios Title match thus far, this was another case of someone who is viewed as an AEW original beating a former WWE wrestler.

A video package set up the TNT Title match and then the match entrances took place…

6. Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Joe took offensive control early, but Wardlow ran up the ropes and dove onto him. Wardlow delivered shoulder blocks in the corner. Wardlow threw some awful punches and elbows at Joe’s head.