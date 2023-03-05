Fire destroys the home of former Impact Wrestling wrestler Larry D, fundraising campaign launched to help the family of six

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Impact Wrestling wrestler Larry D (Larry Jones) lost his home in a fire on Saturday. He noted that his dogs and cats were saved, but added that it’s a long road ahead for him, his wife, and their four children. A Go Fund Me campaign has been started to help the family.

Powell’s POV: The Go Fund Me fundraiser was started by Larry’s ex-wife Amanda, who wrote, “They’ve lost everything and will be starting from scratch. They have no clothes no furniture and no toys for their baby.” The goal is $10,000 and hopefully the end result will be well above that. Please consider helping out the family if you are able to do so.