AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

March 14, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-The tournament for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles begins

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

