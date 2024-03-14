AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-The tournament for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles begins

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).