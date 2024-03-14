AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
-The tournament for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles begins
Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
