AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett
-Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Kayla Sparks and Little Mean Kathleen
-Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Evil Uno and John Silver
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show will air on Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
