AEW Dynamite viewership for the two-year anniversary show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.053 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.152 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.37 rating and finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.45 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.52 rating in the same demo. The MLB Wildcard game topped Wednesday’s cable ratings with 6.673 million viewers for TBS. The baseball playoffs started on Tuesday opposite NXT 2.0 and will continue to serve as strong competition for all pro wrestling shows in the weeks ahead.