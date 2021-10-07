AEW Dynamite viewership for the two-year anniversary show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.053 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.152 million viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.37 rating and finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.45 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.52 rating in the same demo. The MLB Wildcard game topped Wednesday’s cable ratings with 6.673 million viewers for TBS. The baseball playoffs started on Tuesday opposite NXT 2.0 and will continue to serve as strong competition for all pro wrestling shows in the weeks ahead.
Ah, ratings drop AGAIN and there’s mini-Meltzer finding yet another excuse to blame it on, instead of the fact that it was a fucking horrible show.
NXT dropped a very small amount, yet not only did you not give the ratings for the baseball game that night, you didn’t even mention it. MLB only became worth mentioning when your precious little shitty indie fed dropped far more viewers against an MLB game that pulled in fewer viewers than the Tuesday game did.
You are so obsessed. The ratings were up for a matter of seconds and there you were to piss and moan and whine and complain. We get it. You don’t like AEW. You don’t like me. Seriously, seek help. Find a new hobby. Do something with your life beyond being a pathetic troll who just steals all of Jim Cornette’s takes.
Word.
I don’t know that guy but his point still stands. NXT dropped and you didn’t mention MLB anywhere in the article. AEW drops and MLB is brought up as a reason why. It’s hard to to see anything else other than a bias.
I was in a rush on Tuesday for reasons that I won’t get into when I did the NXT numbers. I didn’t even notice there was a game. I’m not an MLB guy (unless it’s a rare season when the Twins are decent). I discovered that later and that’s why today I wrote: “The baseball playoffs started on Tuesday opposite NXT 2.0 and will continue to serve as strong competition for all pro wrestling shows in the weeks ahead.” I list the Monday Night Football numbers when I run the Raw ratings every week during the season, just as I will for NXT and everyone else going forward now that the MLB playoffs are here.
Or, yeah, I’m just super biased! Seriously, guys, if you really believe that then why even visit the site? I get praise from people who work in the industry for not playing favorites, but tribalism is so rampant amongst fans these days that everyone cries bias at the drop of a dime.